Traffic lesson in madrasa textbook makes MVD beam

August 02, 2023 09:38 pm | Updated 09:38 pm IST - MALAPPURAM

The Motor Vehicles department (MVD) has congratulated the Sunni Vidyabhyasa Board on creating traffic awareness in young children through a lesson in its madrasa textbook.

One of the lessons in its textbook titled ‘Duroosul Islam’ prescribed for Standard 3 students has a lesson exclusively on road safety. It teaches the importance of road safety through a conversation between a child and his uncle.

MVD officials were excited about the madrasa lesson even as they were going the extra mile to reach out to people with road safety lessons. Sunni Vidyabhyasa Board officials said they used the technique of ‘catch-them-young’.

“It’s much easy to impart a good lesson to a young mind. We have chosen to create traffic awareness in little children through a psychological approach,” said Syed Ibrahim Khaleel Bukhari, Madin Academy chairman and vice president of Sunni Vidyabhyasa Board.

Thousands of students are studying in 10,000-odd madrasas of Sunni Vidyabhyasa Board in Kerala and elsewhere. The lesson on traffic awareness has questions too at the end, making students answer why they should obey traffic rules.

Motor vehicle inspector (MVI) from Perinthalmanna P.K. Mohammed Shafeek, enforcement MVI M.K. Pramod Shankar, and Assistant MVI Shabeer Pakkadan visited Mr. Bukhari at Madin Academy here and conveyed their appreciation on Tuesday.

They sought Mr. Bukhari’s help in the MVD’s to improve road safety.

Offering his support, the Madin Academy chairman said that creating awareness against increasing road accidents and road rages was one of the key social responsibilities. “We have been giving so much of importance to road safety. We have been speaking against road rages in our massive Ramzan gatherings. We are of the view that reckless driving is equivalent to committing suicide,” said Mr. Bukhari.

He also said that awareness drives should be conducted in all mahals by organising road safety classes.