Traffic diversion on Punalur-Muvattupuzha State Highway

The Hindu Bureau KOLLAM
October 29, 2022 20:31 IST

Vehicular flow on the Punalur-Muvattupuzha State Highway was totally disrupted on Saturday after part of the Kallumkadavu bridge at Pathanapuram collapsed the previous night.

Reportedly, the portion close to the handrail had collapsed shortly after the heavy goods vehicle entered the bridge. A new bridge is being constructed nearby and soil was removed from the area near the pillars of the old bridge. Traffic diversion will be in force till the repair works are over and the PWD officials say the road will be made motorable at the earliest.  

