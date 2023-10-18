Traffic curbs in Aroor-Thuravur corridor for elevated highway work 

October 18, 2023 01:19 am | Updated 01:19 am IST

Traffic curbs will be imposed along the 13-km Aroor-Thuravur NH 66 corridor where the road has been extensively barricaded to build an elevated highway, it was decided at a meeting convened here by District Collector N.S.K. Umesh.

Heavy vehicles from Alappuzha and bound for Ernakulam must take a diversion from Thuravur and reach Ernakulam/Kundannur on NH 66 through Ezhupunna, Kumbalanghi, Palluruthy, and the Thopumpady BOT Bridge. Extra-tall lorries like car carriers from Thrissur to southern districts must turn from Angamaly and use MC Road.

They will not be permitted through other diversion routes.

Electric and telecom posts will be relocated from roads and the height of cables raised, at diversion roads. The National Highways Authority of India must ensure this within a week.

The Public Works department has been directed to repair damaged bridges and roads on diversion routes through which a trial run will be made on October 25. Direction boards and pedestrian lines must be readied wherever needed.