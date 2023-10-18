HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Traffic curbs in Aroor-Thuravur corridor for elevated highway work 

October 18, 2023 01:19 am | Updated 01:19 am IST

The Hindu Bureau

Traffic curbs will be imposed along the 13-km Aroor-Thuravur NH 66 corridor where the road has been extensively barricaded to build an elevated highway, it was decided at a meeting convened here by District Collector N.S.K. Umesh.

Heavy vehicles from Alappuzha and bound for Ernakulam must take a diversion from Thuravur and reach Ernakulam/Kundannur on NH 66 through Ezhupunna, Kumbalanghi, Palluruthy, and the Thopumpady BOT Bridge. Extra-tall lorries like car carriers from Thrissur to southern districts must turn from Angamaly and use MC Road.

They will not be permitted through other diversion routes.

Electric and telecom posts will be relocated from roads and the height of cables raised, at diversion roads. The National Highways Authority of India must ensure this within a week.

The Public Works department has been directed to repair damaged bridges and roads on diversion routes through which a trial run will be made on October 25. Direction boards and pedestrian lines must be readied wherever needed.

Related Topics

traffic

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.