Traffic curbs at Malaparamba Junction to facilitate overpass construction

Published - October 30, 2024 12:21 am IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

A temporary roundabout created at the Malaparamba Junction in Kozhikode.  | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

Arrangements have been made for a major traffic diversion at Malaparamba Junction in Kozhikode to facilitate the construction of an overpass across National Highway 66. A temporary roundabout of 42 square metres has been made at the junction with service roads forming a ring around it for smaller vehicles to pass. The traffic signals at the junction have been turned off. The service roads are five metres wide at present. Alterations will be made based on the trial run in the coming few days. The digging of the 38 square metre-trench at the centre of the roundabout will begin after the trial run. The overpass will be constructed after a 27-metre-deep trench is made.

As part of the work, regulations have been made for bigger vehicles too. Vehicles plying from Wayanad side should take a diversion through the Poolakkadavu Junction through Chevarambalam to enter the bypass. Vehicles going towards Wayanad from the city should take the Karaparamba-Karikkamkulam route and the underpass near Veda Vyasa school to enter the Wayanad road. Vehicles coming from the Kannur side towards Ramanattukara should take the beach road at Vengalam and proceed through Mukhadar and Pushpa Junction. Vehicles coming from Kochi or Palakkad may enter the city through the Thondayad Junction and proceed through the Kannur road.

