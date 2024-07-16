Traffic banned on Gap Road stretch after landslip

Traffic was banned on the Gap Road stretch of the Kochi-Dhanushkodi National Highway near Munnar after a landslip near Periyakanal on Tuesday morning.

A huge amount of rock and earth fell on the road after the landslip at 6 a.m. A Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation bus got stuck on the road for a few hours after the landslip.

Considering the chances of landslips, Idukki Collector Sheeba George banned travel on the Periyakanal-Devikulam route of the Gap Road stretch.

Devikulam Subcollector V.M. Jayakrishnan said the Gap Road stretch was prone to landslips. “A vast amount of rock fell on the stretch on Tuesday morning, and we need more time to remove it. Allowing travel on this stretch is not safe now,” he said.

Munnar witnessed a series of mudslides after the hill station experienced heavy rain on Monday night. Mudslides were reported near Vinayagar temple, Vaguvarai, and Mattupetty road.

On Tuesday, the protection wall of ‘layams’ (cluster homes) was destroyed at Mattupetty Top Division under the Kanan Devan Hills Plantations (KDHP). The protection wall of Panthrandu Mury (12 Rooms) Layam fell into a nearby stream after heavy rain. The families in the homes were shifted to another area.

“Considering the chances of mudslides, families in MG Colony, New Colony, and Anthoniyar Colony were shifted to a relief camp in Munnar,” Mr. Jayakrishnan said.

Officials said Udumbanchola resident Mahalakshmi was injured after a roof sheet fell on her in heavy rain. Heavy rain damaged the protection wall of the Kottarakara-Dindigul National Highway at Mathai Kokka, near Peerumade.

All shutters of the Kallarkutty, Malankara, and Pambla dams were raised on Tuesday.