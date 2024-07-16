GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Traffic banned on Gap Road stretch after landslip

Published - July 16, 2024 08:18 pm IST - IDUKKI

The Hindu Bureau
A Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation bus that got stuck near Periyakanal on the Gap Road stretch of the Kochi-Dhanushkodi National Highway near Munnar following a landslip on Tuesday morning.

A Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation bus that got stuck near Periyakanal on the Gap Road stretch of the Kochi-Dhanushkodi National Highway near Munnar following a landslip on Tuesday morning. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Traffic was banned on the Gap Road stretch of the Kochi-Dhanushkodi National Highway near Munnar after a landslip near Periyakanal on Tuesday morning.

A huge amount of rock and earth fell on the road after the landslip at 6 a.m. A Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation bus got stuck on the road for a few hours after the landslip.

Considering the chances of landslips, Idukki Collector Sheeba George banned travel on the Periyakanal-Devikulam route of the Gap Road stretch.

Devikulam Subcollector V.M. Jayakrishnan said the Gap Road stretch was prone to landslips. “A vast amount of rock fell on the stretch on Tuesday morning, and we need more time to remove it. Allowing travel on this stretch is not safe now,” he said.

The protection wall of a layams was destroyed after heavy rain at Mattuppetty Top Division under the KDHP in Munnar on Tuesday.

The protection wall of a layams was destroyed after heavy rain at Mattuppetty Top Division under the KDHP in Munnar on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Munnar witnessed a series of mudslides after the hill station experienced heavy rain on Monday night. Mudslides were reported near Vinayagar temple, Vaguvarai, and Mattupetty road.

On Tuesday, the protection wall of ‘layams’ (cluster homes) was destroyed at Mattupetty Top Division under the Kanan Devan Hills Plantations (KDHP). The protection wall of Panthrandu Mury (12 Rooms) Layam fell into a nearby stream after heavy rain. The families in the homes were shifted to another area.

“Considering the chances of mudslides, families in MG Colony, New Colony, and Anthoniyar Colony were shifted to a relief camp in Munnar,” Mr. Jayakrishnan said.

Officials said Udumbanchola resident Mahalakshmi was injured after a roof sheet fell on her in heavy rain. Heavy rain damaged the protection wall of the Kottarakara-Dindigul National Highway at Mathai Kokka, near Peerumade.

All shutters of the Kallarkutty, Malankara, and Pambla dams were raised on Tuesday.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.