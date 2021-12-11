Traditional trekking path to Sabarimala to open today

Devotees permitted to take bath in Pampa before trekking up the hill

Ending a wait that lasted almost a month, the traditional trekking path to Sabarimala that passes through Neelimala and Marakkoottam will be thrown open to devotees on Sunday.

According to officials, regulations on using the Neelimala path have been lifted and devotees will be permitted to ascend the hillock through the route from 2 a.m on Sunday. The devotees, at the same time, will be also permitted to take the Swami Ayyappan Road, which remains the only route to the hilltop as of now.

In view of its opening, seven emergency medical centres have been set up along the route, besides two cardiology centres at Neelimala and Appachimedu. As many as 44 kiosks for drinking water have been opened while arrangements are also in place to provide medicinal drinking water.

In view of the entry of devotees, 56 toilet units have been set up while stretcher units comprising of 40 volunteers of the Akhila Bharatha Ayyappa Seva Sangham too have been deployed.

The Travancore Devaswom Board had earlier approached the State government with a request to open the traditional path, which passes via the Appachimedu, Saramkuthi and Sabaripeedam, in consideration of its ritualistic significance.

In line with a government decision, the devotees were permitted to take a bath in Pampa before trekking up the hill from 11 a.m on Saturday onward.

According to Pathanamthitta District Collector Divya S. Iyer bathing will be allowed along the 150 meters long river stretch from Triveni to the footbridge and 170 meters beyond the bridge. The pilgrims will be allowed to enter the river only through four entry points.

The Additional District Magistrate of Sabarimala has the authority to prevent people from venturing into the river in case of any eventualities.

Besides bathing, the authorities have also permitted the overnight stay of pilgrims at Sannidhanam from Saturday onwards. As many as 500 rooms have been arranged and the duration of stay is limited to 12 hours. The nod for pilgrims to lay ‘viri’ at the hilltop, however, is yet to be issued.

The hill shrine has witnessed a consistent rise in footfalls this season with just over five lakh devotees visiting here till Saturday.