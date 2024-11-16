 />
Traditional Sathram route witnesses heavy rush of Sabarimala pilgrims

A total of 410 pilgrims trekked through the Sathram forest path on Saturday

Published - November 16, 2024 06:41 pm IST - IDUKKI

The Hindu Bureau
Peerumade MLA Vazhoor Soman and Forest department officials welcoming pilgrims at Sathram, near Vandiperiyar, in Idukki on Saturday.

Peerumade MLA Vazhoor Soman and Forest department officials welcoming pilgrims at Sathram, near Vandiperiyar, in Idukki on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The traditional forest route through Sathram and Pullumedu to the Sannidhanam witnessed heavy rush of pilgrims after the route was opened for the Mandalam-Makaravilakku season on Saturday.

According to Forest department officials, a total of 410 pilgrims trekked through the Sathram forest path on Saturday.

Peerumade MLA Vazhoor Soman, Periyar Tiger Reserve West division deputy director S. Sandeep, and Azhutha range officer Jyothish J. Ozhakkal welcomed the pilgrims.

Mr. Ozhakkal said the department had arranged drinking water facilities at five points on the route — at Sathram, Pullumedu, Seethakkulam, Zero Point, and Kazhuthakuzhi. Arrangements for food had been made at Pullumedu and Kazhuthakkuzhi.

“The Health department has deployed an emergency medical team at Pullumedu and an ambulance service at Zero Point, where five pilgrims died of heart attack last year,” said Mr. Ozhakkal.

He said the department would conduct route clearing every day. “Pilgrims will be allowed to trek through the forest path only after the Forest department team’s inspection. It will be ensured that all pilgrims reach the Sannidhanam the same day,” he said.

Officials said the updated version of the Ayyan mobile app had been launched. It would provide essential information such as locations for medical aid, drinking water, wildlife sighting, and points for assistance.

