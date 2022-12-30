Traditional jewellery, clothing turn heads at Rajasthan Gramin Mela in Palakkad

December 30, 2022 07:51 pm | Updated 07:51 pm IST - PALAKKAD

The IMA Hall, near Fort Maidan, in Palakkad town is hosting yet another exhibition of clothes and jewellery from different parts of the country. The event, titled Rajasthan Gramin Mela, features weavers and artisans from Orissa, Rajasthan, Bhagalpur and West Bengal selling their products directly.

“We have 28 stalls in total. All of them sell original products from their respective regions,” said Dinesh Sharma who curated the exhibition. The exhibition will be on till January 16.

For those who appreciate hand-weaves and block-print works, the exhibition has a lot to relish. The wooden engraved Channapatna toys on display at the southern gate of IMA Hall will certainly evoke the curiosity of children.

Those who have a penchant for traditional jewellery will not be disappointed.

The stalls inside and outside the hall have a variety of oxidised jewellery. Mr. Sharma said the popularity of oxidised jewellery has been on the rise not only among the artistically inclined, but also among the educated and professionals.

From necklace, rings, ear rings, bracelets and nose rings to anklets, the jewellery stalls feature several options for purchase. Pendants studded with stones such as ruby and Iranian turquoise as well as with enamel works are on display.

Precious and semi-precious stone jewellery on display cost from ₹100 to ₹25,000. Necklaces made of Hyderabadi pearl, coral, malachite, uncut garnet, tourmaline, amethyst, rubi, lapis lazuli, moonstone, and so on are some of the other attractions.

Handloom stalls too feature a wide variety, though these have not been categorised. Uttar Pradesh Khadi stall has several colourful items. “Compared to Kerala Khadi, U.P. Khadi products are cheaper,” said Mr. Sharma.

The traditional bandhani dupatta from Rajasthan looked impressive. It costs above ₹1,000.

Madhubani hand-painted saris, Ikkat designs, Bhagalpur silk saris with batik print, Paithani silk saris from West Bengal, cotton silk saris with indigo print, and Jaipur silks and bedsheets are rich additions to the exhibition.