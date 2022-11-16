Traditional forest path to Sabarimala Sannidhanam to be opened for pilgrims from today

After a two-year gap, the traditional forest path through Sathram and Pulmedu to the Sannidhanam will be opened for Sabarimala pilgrims from Thursday.
V.U. Kuriakose, Superintendent of Police, Idukki, said elaborate arrangements had been made to welcome the devotees through the route. About 24 km of the path stretched through thick forest and Forest department officials would be deployed to various centres to ensure the protection of the devotees. According to officials, the pilgrims would be allowed through the forest path from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. every day.
A joint inter-State meeting was held at Thekkady on Wednesday to ensure security and assistance to the pilgrims on the Kerala-Tamil Nadu border routes. Praveen U. Dongre, Superintendent of Police, Theni, Mr. Kuriakose, and officials attended the meeting.
Mr. Kuriakose said 360 police personnel would be deployed on the border area of Idukki to provide assistance to the pilgrims. The police team would be led by three Deputy Superintendents of Police. “The police force will be deployed in major centres to avoid traffic blocks on the Kumily-Mundakayam stretch. If needed, one-way traffic will be arranged through Kumily-Cumbumettu border routes,” said Mr. Kuriakose.
A meeting was called by Peerumade MLA Vazhoor Soman recently at the Peerumedu taluk conference hall where it was decided to arrange drinking water and other facilities for the devotees. “The officials should ensure medical assistance to the pilgrims round-the-clock at Peerumedu, Vandiperiyar and Kumily government hospitals,” said Mr. Soman.
