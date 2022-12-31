Traditional fishers will now tap deep sea’s riches as boats’ ‘co-owners’

December 31, 2022 08:02 pm | Updated 09:03 pm IST - KOLLAM

For Ignatius, a third generation fisher from Muthalapozhi with more than three decades of experience, the new year will be bringing a sea change. For the first time in his life, the 54-year-old will be venturing into the sea not as a mere crew member, but a ‘co-owner’. One of the beneficiaries of Fisheries department’s deep-sea fishing project, Ignatius feels the initiative can save traditional fishers from the exploitation of ‘tharakans’ (middlemen) and improve the living standards of his community.

With coastal waters running out of resources and the lean season setting in, he is looking forward to the prospect of long fishing expeditions in the Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) that extends to 200 nautical miles. “While huge crafts had been exploiting the marine wealth in EEZ for long, we have been fighting over the sparse catch in territorial waters. Till now traditional workers could go to the deep sea only as labourers,” he says.

Affiliated to Matsyafed

A total of 10 deep-sea fishing vessels, each costing around ₹1.5 crore, will be launched as part of the project jointly implemented by the State and Union governments. The boats will be handed over to 10-member groups from various fishermen co-operatives affiliated to Matsyafed and the first five units will venture into the sea in January 2023.

“One of the objectives is to revive the fisher co-operatives by helping them to create assets. Right now only private boats are engaged in deep-sea fishing and the government is providing around ₹80-lakh subsidy and ₹70-lakh loan for each vessel. The vessels were built at the Udupi yard of the Cochin Shipyard Ltd. (CSL) with all specifications, including vast storage space. The idea is to develop the sector into a major industry that offers more working days and income,” says Fisheries Director Adeela Abdulla.

Amply trained

Since most traditional fishers are not used to month-long fishing expeditions, they were trained in all aspects, including the use of proper gear. Fisher societies from Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Kozhikode and Malappuram have been selected for the pilot project while other coastal districts will be considered in the next phases.

“Our boats are not equipped to venture deep or remain in fishing fields for long periods. Traditional fishers, who are trained in techniques like longlining, are the beneficiaries of the project. At present there is no criteria for fixing the wage of crew members and the fishers are often exploited. But these vessels will help the fishers earn at least ₹50,000 a month,” says Lazar, the president of the fisher co-operative from Thiruvananthapuram.