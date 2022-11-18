Traditional fishers will be equipped for deep-sea fishing, says Fisheries Minister

November 18, 2022 08:04 pm | Updated 08:27 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Traditional fishers will be equipped to take up deep-sea fishing, Minister for Fisheries V. Abdurahiman has said.

The Minister inaugurated Matsyotsavam-2022, a fair organised by the Fisheries department at Putharikandam Maidan. Deep-sea fisheries should not be surrendered to monopolies. Traditional fishers from the State should be equipped to handle it, he said.

The State government has launched measures to make the fisheries sector profitable. Much of the demand for fish in Kerala was now being met arrivals from outside the State, Mr. Abdurahiman said. He urged fishers to cooperate with the reforms initiated by the government in matters pertaining to fisheries harbours and boats.

Matsyotsavam 2022 is part of the measures launched by the government to energise the fisheries sector. Minister for Transport Antony Raju presided over the event. Mr. Abdurahiman distributed ₹1.30 crore under the group insurance scheme for fishers. The Fisheries Minister also distributed uniforms to life guards.

Matsyotsavam 2022, which is on till November 21, features exhibition and sales, seminars, conferences, a ‘kids gala’, and cultural programmes. State and Central government departments and agencies, universities and research institutions, Indian Navy and Coast Guard, have set up stalls at the venue.