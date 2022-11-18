Traditional fishers will be equipped for deep-sea fishing, says Fisheries Minister

November 18, 2022 08:04 pm | Updated 08:27 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Ornamental fish displayed at the Matsyotsavam organised by the Fisheries department in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday. | Photo Credit: S. MAHINSHA

Traditional fishers will be equipped to take up deep-sea fishing, Minister for Fisheries V. Abdurahiman has said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Minister inaugurated Matsyotsavam-2022, a fair organised by the Fisheries department at Putharikandam Maidan. Deep-sea fisheries should not be surrendered to monopolies. Traditional fishers from the State should be equipped to handle it, he said.

The State government has launched measures to make the fisheries sector profitable. Much of the demand for fish in Kerala was now being met arrivals from outside the State, Mr. Abdurahiman said. He urged fishers to cooperate with the reforms initiated by the government in matters pertaining to fisheries harbours and boats.

Trending

  1. Vikram-S, India’s first private rocket, lifts off from ISRO spaceport
  2. FIFA World Cup 2022 | Here are the squads and schedules of all teams
  3. Ever wondered why no complaints of potholes, flooding in Electronics City in Bengaluru
  4. FIFA World Cup 2022 | Full Spain squad and schedule
  5. India has evidence of terror financing through social media platforms: NIA chief
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Matsyotsavam 2022 is part of the measures launched by the government to energise the fisheries sector. Minister for Transport Antony Raju presided over the event. Mr. Abdurahiman distributed ₹1.30 crore under the group insurance scheme for fishers. The Fisheries Minister also distributed uniforms to life guards.

Matsyotsavam 2022, which is on till November 21, features exhibition and sales, seminars, conferences, a ‘kids gala’, and cultural programmes. State and Central government departments and agencies, universities and research institutions, Indian Navy and Coast Guard, have set up stalls at the venue.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US