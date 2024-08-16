Traditional fishers lay siege to Goshree Junction in Kochi protesting against use of banned pelagic nets

Traditional and purse seine fishing workers staged an impromptu protest, laying siege to Goshree Junction, throwing traffic through the busy coastal area out of gear for over a couple of hours on August 16 (Friday).

The siege was in protest against the alleged use of pelagic trawl nets by fishing boats in violation of the Kerala Marine Fishing Regulation Act (KMFRA). Discontent has been brewing among the traditional and purse seine fishing community ever since the trawling ban was lifted against the alleged widespread use of pelagic nets, which remains banned under the KMFRA as they trawl the bottom of the ocean catching even juvenile fish leading to considerable depletion of fisheries resources, which adversely affects their livelihood.

On Friday, traditional fishermen out in the sea allegedly found two such boats engaged in fishing using pelagic nets. “When we closed in, one of the boats cut the net free and sped away while we managed to catch the other boat. In the meantime, purse seine fishers caught another boat with the banned net. We brought them ashore and handed them over to the Fisheries authorities who had been ignoring our constant complaints to act against boat operators violating the law,” said P.V. Jayan, general secretary, Paramparagatha Matysa Thozhilali Samithi, a committee of traditional fishers.

However, the Fisheries department authorities claimed that they had already launched a drive against the use of the banned net and slapped a fine of ₹2.50 lakh on one such erring boat operator. “The problem is that our jurisdiction is only up to 12 nautical miles beyond which we cannot proceed legally, whereas a majority of such boats operate beyond it. We have also sought the help of the Coast Guard to detect and detain such boats,” said a Fisheries department official.

The fishing workers spread one of the pelagic nets said to have been caught by them at Goshree Junction and staged a sit-in around 1.30 p.m. With no sign of the protesters relenting and traffic coming to a standstill, the city police intervened and spoke to the leaders of the protesters for a potential solution. Fisheries officials were also present.

Finally, the protest was called off around 4 p.m. after it was agreed that Fisheries Director B. Abdul Nasar would hold a meeting with the aggrieved fishing community on August 17 (Saturday).

“If no solution is forthcoming, then we will resume our protest and bring Kochi city to a standstill. This is question of our livelihood and life,” said Mr. Jayan.