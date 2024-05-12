Traditional fishermen in Kerala demand financial package to overcome crisis

The Kerala Paramparagatha Matsya Thozhilali Samithi, a traditional fishermen’s union, has appealed to the government to provide artisanal and traditional fishermen a financial package to compensate for the loss of fishing and poor catch over the last six months.

In an appeal to the State government, the fishermen said the near-standstill in the fishing sector had plunged most fishermen into a debt trap. Traditional fishermen manning small boats and even those manning boats requiring a crew strength of around 65 are stranded on the shores because of poor catch.

Fishermen have refused to venture out in the middle of a fish-drought-like condition in which there is no assured catch. Fishing expeditions were costly, largely due to fuel cost and spiralling cost of other inputs, said P.V. Jayan, secretary of the Samithi.

The situation is such that while fishermen are unable to catch large fish, and many who come from outside the State look for even juveniles to make ends meet. Though juvenile sardines and mackerels were found in abundance after last year’s trawling ban, some fishermen have engaged in destructive practices, resulting in unsustainability.

Juveniles caught by fishermen from neighbouring States go into fishmeal factories, depriving local fishermen of their legitimate catch at a later stage when fishes grow big and fetch good prices in the market.

It is now imperative that trawling is totally banned in the waters off Kerala. Besides, the government must also step in to stop night fishing using heavy lights. It had turned out to be an extremely destructive method for long-term sustainability, said Mr. Jayan.

The State government should also be able to intervene to provide security to fishermen as sea conditions are deteriorating because of rapid climate change. The increasing number of fishing vessels too was a cause for concern, he added.