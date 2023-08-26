Tradition sets sail as Thiruvonathoni starts for Aranmula temple with sadya items

August 26, 2023 07:35 pm | Updated 07:35 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

Keeping alive an old-age tradition, M.R. Raveendra Babu Bhattathiri—eldest member of the Mangattu Illam in Kumaranallur, Kottayam—here on Saturday set sail to the Sreeparthasarathy temple at Aranmula on the banks of the Pampa river.

The Churulan Vallam carrying Mr. Bhattathiri and the oarsmen, which began its journey in the morning, is slated to reach Aranmula on the eve of the Thiruvonam day.

During the voyage, the boat will traverse the rivers of Meenachil, Manimala, and Pampa through Kidangara, near Changanassery, and Thiruvalla to reach the Mahavishnu temple near Cherukol.

From there, accompanied by representatives of 18 families, Mr. Bhattathiri will embark on the Thiruvonathoni carrying provisions for the sadya on Onam day at the Aranmula temple.

Legend has it that the deity at the temple made one of the elders of the Kattoor Madhom (in Pathanamthitta) to be his host for every Onam owing to his devoutness. Since then, it has been the privilege of the eldest of the Bhattathiris at the Mangattu Illam to host the ‘Onasadya’ for the deity.

