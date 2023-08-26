ADVERTISEMENT

Tradition sets sail as Thiruvonathoni starts for Aranmula temple with sadya items

August 26, 2023 07:35 pm | Updated 07:35 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

Legend has it that the Mangattu Illam has been assigned the task of arranging to host the ‘Onasadya’ at the temple for which the eldest of member of the house still takes accessories for the customary feast in a boat

The Hindu Bureau

M.R. Raveendra Babu Bhattathiri, eldest member of the Mangattu Illam in Kumaranallur, Kottayam, sets sail to the Sree Parthasarathy Temple at Aranmula. | Photo Credit: VISHNU PRATHAP

Keeping alive an old-age tradition, M.R. Raveendra Babu Bhattathiri—eldest member of the Mangattu Illam in Kumaranallur, Kottayam—here on Saturday set sail to the Sreeparthasarathy temple at Aranmula on the banks of the Pampa river.

The Churulan Vallam carrying Mr. Bhattathiri and the oarsmen, which began its journey in the morning, is slated to reach Aranmula on the eve of the Thiruvonam day.

During the voyage, the boat will traverse the rivers of Meenachil, Manimala, and Pampa through Kidangara, near Changanassery, and Thiruvalla to reach the Mahavishnu temple near Cherukol.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

From there, accompanied by representatives of 18 families, Mr. Bhattathiri will embark on the Thiruvonathoni carrying provisions for the sadya on Onam day at the Aranmula temple.

Legend has it that the deity at the temple made one of the elders of the Kattoor Madhom (in Pathanamthitta) to be his host for every Onam owing to his devoutness. Since then, it has been the privilege of the eldest of the Bhattathiris at the Mangattu Illam to host the ‘Onasadya’ for the deity.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US