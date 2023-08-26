HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Tradition sets sail as Thiruvonathoni starts for Aranmula temple with sadya items

Legend has it that the Mangattu Illam has been assigned the task of arranging to host the ‘Onasadya’ at the temple for which the eldest of member of the house still takes accessories for the customary feast in a boat

August 26, 2023 07:35 pm | Updated 07:35 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

The Hindu Bureau
M.R. Raveendra Babu Bhattathiri, eldest member of the Mangattu Illam in Kumaranallur, Kottayam, sets sail to the Sree Parthasarathy Temple at Aranmula.

M.R. Raveendra Babu Bhattathiri, eldest member of the Mangattu Illam in Kumaranallur, Kottayam, sets sail to the Sree Parthasarathy Temple at Aranmula. | Photo Credit: VISHNU PRATHAP

Keeping alive an old-age tradition, M.R. Raveendra Babu Bhattathiri—eldest member of the Mangattu Illam in Kumaranallur, Kottayam—here on Saturday set sail to the Sreeparthasarathy temple at Aranmula on the banks of the Pampa river.

The Churulan Vallam carrying Mr. Bhattathiri and the oarsmen, which began its journey in the morning, is slated to reach Aranmula on the eve of the Thiruvonam day.

During the voyage, the boat will traverse the rivers of Meenachil, Manimala, and Pampa through Kidangara, near Changanassery, and Thiruvalla to reach the Mahavishnu temple near Cherukol.

From there, accompanied by representatives of 18 families, Mr. Bhattathiri will embark on the Thiruvonathoni carrying provisions for the sadya on Onam day at the Aranmula temple.

Legend has it that the deity at the temple made one of the elders of the Kattoor Madhom (in Pathanamthitta) to be his host for every Onam owing to his devoutness. Since then, it has been the privilege of the eldest of the Bhattathiris at the Mangattu Illam to host the ‘Onasadya’ for the deity.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.