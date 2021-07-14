Traders withdraw ultimatum to open shops

Chief Minister has called traders for talks on Friday

Retail traders have withdrawn the ultimatum that they would open for business on all days from July 15 despite COVID-19 regulations and the State-wide lockdown on weekends.

T. Nazirudeen, president, Kerala Vyapari Vyavasayi Ekopana Samithi (KVVES), told the media in Kozhikode on Wednesday evening that the decision to open shops from Thursday had been called off as Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had invited the traders for talks in the State capital on Friday.

“We are expecting to have detailed talks. If the decisions are favourable to us, we will go ahead with it. If they are against us, we will resume the protest,” Mr. Nazirudeen said. The talks held in the afternoon between the Kozhikode district administration and sections of traders had failed to make any headway.

“I also spoke to Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, CPI(M) Polit Bureau member and the Chief Minister’s Office. Then the Chief Minister called me in the evening. He has agreed to discuss our concerns in detail on Friday.

The traders had protested against pandemic control regulations that permitted non-essential shops to open only on alternate days. The weekend lockdown deprived retailers of holiday shoppers, they said.

The sector had remained closed since May 8, causing severe loss of business and lengthy workforce lay-offs. Family-run neighbourhood convenience stores were the worst hit. Most ran on credit extended to neighbours. When their debtors failed to pay, many shops had no option but to board up. Traders have argued that clamping down on shop timings and working would cause crowding during the limited business hours.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had on Tuesday warned traders not to rebel against pandemic regulations. The second wave had not abated. The third one was possibly knocking at Kerala’s doors. The government could ill afford to allow any relaxation that would potentially jeopardise the State’s fragile pandemic situation, he said.

The Opposition threw its weight behind KVVES. Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee president K. Sudhakaran interpreted Mr. Vijayan’s statement as threatening. “The Chief Minister had challenged traders who were at their wit’s end and trying to cope with the crippling loss of income”, he said.

Leader of the Opposition V. D. Satheeshan asked Mr. Vijayan to show more empathy towards traders.