Traders plan Statewide protest against plastic ban

The Kerala Vyapari Vyavasayi Ekopana Samithi (KVVES) has called for State-wide protests against implementing the ban on single-use plastic without preparation and alternatives.

“At present, plastic products worth ₹120 crore are in the market. We are not against plastic ban, but it should be implemented in different phases. All we need is some more time to clear the stock and come up with alternative options,” said KVVES State president M. Naseer at a press meet here on Saturday.

Samithi officials said the decision was taken without consulting traders, alleging that the blanket ban would make it difficult for both merchants and customers. They alleged that while the ban would do minimal damage to big corporates, it would hit mid- and small-scale vendors hard. “The government is creating two types of citizens by implementing the ban. While they have imposed a ban on manufacture and use of plastic bags below 50 microns, big corporates will continue to use thicker plastics that are more harmful to the environment.