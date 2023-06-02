Traders observe hartal in Perambra flaying assault during labourers’ protest

June 02, 2023 09:28 pm | Updated 09:28 pm IST - Kozhikode

Traders owing allegiance to the Kerala Vyapari Vyavasayi Ekopana Samiti and Kerala Vyapari Vyavasayi Samiti jointly resorted to a dawn-to-dusk hartal at Perambra on Friday flaying the attack on merchants and their shops during a protest organised by a group of labourers and trade union workers against a local tiles and sanitary ware dealer in the area. The town remained tense though there was strong police deployment to counter the protesters.

Tension began in the area on Thursday when the police arrested 14 local trade union activists who led the protest against the shop management seeking a review of the recent termination of its seven workers. Three persons, including a Sub Inspector from Perambra police station, sustained injuries in the clash. The police reached the spot as the shop management had sought security with a favourable court order.

The shop was remaining closed till very recently following the labourers’ protest against the management on various welfare issues. According to the trade union functionaries, the protest was launched seeking provident fund and health insurance benefits for the labourers.

Police sources said the attempts to hold conciliatory talks between the labourers’ representatives and the shop owners in the presence of Labour department officers were failing to work out on Thursday. They said the issues could be settled on Saturday with the mediation of senior Labour department officers.

