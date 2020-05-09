Traders found cashing in on shortage of construction materials

Cashing in on the shortage of construction materials and related raw materials, some wholesale and retail traders are selling products at higher rates. The price of cement and m-sand is up at several locations without it being legally displayed at shops.

With restrictions imposed on the functioning of shops, some traders are trying to sell construction materials clandestinely. Following the large-scale return of migrant workers, there is also an increase in the number of people who are willing to pay higher rates to procure the required materials and finish pending works ahead of the monsoon season.

The Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) has managed to expose two suspected traders recently as part of its State-wide action. VACB officials said the shops at Engapuzha and Parambil Bazaar were found charging ₹40-₹80 extra for various construction materials which they had procured several months ahead of the national lockdown. The shops were ordered shut as part of the continuing legal actions, they said.

Considering the increasing number of complaints, the VACB squads are planning to conduct checks across the State. VACB officials said they had initiated legal action against 125 traders across the State.