ADVERTISEMENT

Traders’ faction defies strike call in Kerala

February 10, 2024 07:02 pm | Updated 07:02 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

A faction of the Kerala Vyapari Vyavasayi Ekopana Samithi (KVVES) led by S.S. Manoj has decided not to cooperate with the Statewide strike called by the rival faction headed by Raju Apsara on February 13.

A recent State leadership meeting of the group was critical of adopting “primitive” methods of agitation that are against the interests of the people as well as the trading community. The strike is called in protest against the various government policies that have allegedly taken a toll on small and medium-scale retail businesses.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US