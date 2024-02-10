Traders’ faction defies strike call in Kerala

February 10, 2024 07:02 pm | Updated 07:02 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

A faction of the Kerala Vyapari Vyavasayi Ekopana Samithi (KVVES) led by S.S. Manoj has decided not to cooperate with the Statewide strike called by the rival faction headed by Raju Apsara on February 13.

A recent State leadership meeting of the group was critical of adopting “primitive” methods of agitation that are against the interests of the people as well as the trading community. The strike is called in protest against the various government policies that have allegedly taken a toll on small and medium-scale retail businesses.