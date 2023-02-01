ADVERTISEMENT

Traders express disappointment

February 01, 2023 07:12 pm | Updated 07:12 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala Vyapari Vyavasayi Ekopana Samiti has expressed disappointment over the failure to address the issues faced by small traders in the Union Budget.

A pressnote quoting State president Raju Apsara said the Budget had nothing in it to offer solace for traders who contributed a major share of GST revenue to the exchequer, yet were caught in the tangles of the GST law.

The pressnote said the trading community had hoped to get some relief from the unjustifiable interest and penalty levied on them. “We hope the Finance Minister will adopt a favourable attitude to our demand during the discussions on the Budget, it said.

