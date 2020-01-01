Traders call off stir against plastic ban

The Kerala Vyapari Vyavasayi Ekopana Samiti (KVVES) has temporarily put on hold its plan to launch a State-wide indefinite stir from Thursday against the ban on single-use plastic carry bags following the decision of the State government to go ahead with a 15-day intensive field-level awareness campaign. Welcoming the government's plan, KVVES leaders said here on Wednesday that they would be ready to cooperate with the gradual reduction of single-use plastics if the government gave at least six months to clear the existing stock and find other viable alternatives.

“No trader can completely resist or defy the government's intention to stop the use of single-use plastic as it is part of the environment protection initiatives.

Extension sought

What we seek now is a possible extension of the deadline fixed for clearing the existing stock,” said KVVES secretary K. Sethumadhavan.

He said the traders would be forced to consider an indefinite agitation again if the government was planning to impose fines on violators after its 15-day field-level campaign.

Though Health Department squads visited the Oasis complex and Baby Bazaar, two important locations in Kozhikode city, no seizure or legal action was taken against the traders.