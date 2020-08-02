Kerala

Traders’ body to protest tomorrow

The Kerala Vyapari Vyavasayi Ekopana Samithi will organise protests on Tuesday against the indefinite shut down of the Chala and Palayam markets and the alleged unscientific methods used in demarcating containment zones.

Memorandum

The leaders of the trade body will present a memorandum titled ‘100 black days of lost livelihood’ as part of the protests that will happen both at the Connemara market and near the Chala market at the Killipalam junction at 10.30 a.m .on Tuesday. In a press release, the Samithi said these markets were unable to function for not even 25 days since the lockdown began in March.

