Traders’ body seeks government intervention to revive business in landslide-hit Chooralmala

The Kerala Vyapari Vyavasayi Ekopana Samithi (KVVES) has appealed to the government to take immediate steps to facilitate the reopening of shops in Chooralmala town in Wayanad, which was devastated by the recent landslides.

Addressing the media at Kalpetta on August 19 (Monday), KVVES district president Jojin T. Joy and general secretary Usman Anjukunnu said as many as 78 shops in Chooralmala and Mundakkai towns were operational before the disaster struck on July 30. The landslides resulted in a loss of ₹25 crore to business establishments and shops in the area, said Mr. Anjukunnu.

While many shops were destroyed, the remaining ones are being cleaned up by the organisation with the support of volunteer groups. However, consumer goods stored in the shops were completely destroyed. Once the cleaning work was completed, the government should take steps to help the shops resume operations, said Mr. Joy.

The traders’ body also stressed the need for restoring power supply in the town. The natural calamity had placed a huge burden on the trading community, and the government should consider waiving loans for affected traders, said Mr. Anjukunnu.

Refuting reports that the tourism industry in the district had taken a beating, the KVVES leaders said only three wards in Meppadi grama panchayat had been affected by the landslides. They urged the government to intervene and prevent the spread of rumours, which could harm the reputation of the district as an emerging tourist destination.

Prompt intervention by the government was essential to revive business activities in the affected areas and restore the confidence of traders and tourists alike, the KVVES leaders said.