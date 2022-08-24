Traders block attempt to evict municipal complex

ADVERTISEMENT

Attempts by the Kottayam municipality to evict the bus stand complex at Thirunakkara once again fell flat on Wednesday following protests staged by the traders, their employees and family members.

A tense situation prevailed at the location since the morning as the protesters had blocked all entry points into the complex. A huge posse of police officials too were posted at the location.

As the municipal authorities reached the spot and kickstarted the eviction proceedings, the protests hit a crescendo and following this, the officials returned for the time being. The protesters were also supported by Thomas Chazhikadan, MP, who held discussions with the municipal officials.

A similar attempt by the municipality to evict the building a couple of weeks ago too had failed owing to the protests.

The municipal corporation seeks to evict the building on the basis of an order from the Kerala High Court. A petition by the traders seeking to stay the move has been under consideration of the Supreme Court.