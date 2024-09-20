Traders at Palayam market to stage fast against shifting plan

Vegetable and fruit merchants at the Palayam market in Kozhikode are planning to stage a hunger strike in front of the Kozhikode Corporation office from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on October 3, against what they term as the civic body’s move to shift the facility to a newly built shopping complex at Kalluthankadavu.

A.T. Abu, general convener, Kozhikode District Vegetable Market Coordination Committee, and P.K. Krishnadas, its chairman, told the media on Thursday that though the plan to shift the market had been on since 2009, the authorities did not bother about inviting merchants or their association for talks. They claimed that their demand to retain the facility by renovating the existing buildings were not considered at all.

According to them, there are around 150 shops in buildings owned by the Corporation at Palayam and around 40 in private buildings, and 200-odd shops in the surrounding area. The civic body is planning to shift merchants in its buildings to Kalluthankadavu.

Mr. Abu said the Palayam market had been catering for only customers within the city for some time. “Since there is a bus stand nearby, it is convenient for customers to visit the market. Moreover, footpath vendors play a big role in finishing the stock,” he added.

Committee functionaries said the new complex at Kalluthankadavu had very limited space, and that it might not be convenient for customers to reach there.

“The Corporation can renovate the existing buildings at Palayam and acquire nearby plots for developing the facility. The move to shift the market will badly affect traders,” they said.

Meanwhile, the merchants alleged that Deputy Mayor C.P. Musafar Ahammed had refused to meet them at the Corporation office on August 27.