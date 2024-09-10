Trader gets jail for bid to illegally export red sanders

Yousuf, the proprietor of Suweihan Exporting, Desamangalam, Thrissur, was sentenced to three years’ rigorous imprisonment and slapped with a fine of ₹1 lakh for conspiring to cheat the Customs department by attempting to illegally export red sanders, according to a communication from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

The Chief Judicial Magistrate, Ernakulam, awarded the punishment in a case booked by the CBI.

The CBI case was that three accused, including Yousuf, had entered into a criminal conspiracy to cheat the Customs department by attempting to export red sanders under the guise of coir pith blocks. The accused induced Customs officials to clear the consignment from the Customs area without confiscating it.

Later, officials of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence intercepted the consignment at the Vallarpadam International Container Transhipment Terminal. Two accused in the case were absconding, said the communication.

