ADVERTISEMENT

Trader gets jail for bid to illegally export red sanders

Published - September 10, 2024 01:39 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Yousuf, the proprietor of Suweihan Exporting, Desamangalam, Thrissur, was sentenced to three years’ rigorous imprisonment and slapped with a fine of ₹1 lakh for conspiring to cheat the Customs department by attempting to illegally export red sanders, according to a communication from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

ADVERTISEMENT

The Chief Judicial Magistrate, Ernakulam, awarded the punishment in a case booked by the CBI.

The CBI case was that three accused, including Yousuf, had entered into a criminal conspiracy to cheat the Customs department by attempting to export red sanders under the guise of coir pith blocks. The accused induced Customs officials to clear the consignment from the Customs area without confiscating it.

Later, officials of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence intercepted the consignment at the Vallarpadam International Container Transhipment Terminal. Two accused in the case were absconding, said the communication.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US