GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Trader gets jail for bid to illegally export red sanders

Published - September 10, 2024 01:39 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Yousuf, the proprietor of Suweihan Exporting, Desamangalam, Thrissur, was sentenced to three years’ rigorous imprisonment and slapped with a fine of ₹1 lakh for conspiring to cheat the Customs department by attempting to illegally export red sanders, according to a communication from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

The Chief Judicial Magistrate, Ernakulam, awarded the punishment in a case booked by the CBI.

The CBI case was that three accused, including Yousuf, had entered into a criminal conspiracy to cheat the Customs department by attempting to export red sanders under the guise of coir pith blocks. The accused induced Customs officials to clear the consignment from the Customs area without confiscating it.

Later, officials of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence intercepted the consignment at the Vallarpadam International Container Transhipment Terminal. Two accused in the case were absconding, said the communication.

Published - September 10, 2024 01:39 am IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.