Trade unions at BPCL to strike work defying court order

A reconciliation meeting held on Friday between the management of Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) and trade unions over the notice given by the latter for a two-day strike in solidarity with the nation-wide general strike by the central trade unions proved inconclusive.

The trade unions remain determined to go ahead with the strike despite the company securing a restraining order from the High Court against it. The general strike is to be held on Monday and Tuesday.

In a statement, the State committee of the Joint Trade Union accused the company of threatening workers with withholding 16 days’ salary if they struck work. This was despite the fact that the notice for the strike was given 14 days in advance in compliance with the law. The statement warned of strong protest against any move to initiate disciplinary action against workers through the misinterpretation of law.

The company said that as per the norms a day’s unauthorised strike entailed withholding eight days’ salary. “The company is declared as a ‘public utility service’ under the Industrial Disputes Act. Therefore the company has to maintain uninterrupted supply of essential petroleum products,” the company said in a note.