Trade unionist and CPI(M) leader K.J. Jacob passes away

Published - October 21, 2024 08:11 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau
Veteran trade union leader and CPI(M) district committee member K.J. Jacob passed away on Monday. He was 77.

He had served as the district president of Head Load and General Workers Union (CITU), chairperson of the Kerala State Bamboo Corporation and as a councillor of the Kochi Corporation.

The body will be kept at his residence at Azad Road, Kaloor, till 3 p.m. on Tuesday and the funeral will be held at St. Francis Xavier’s Church cemetery in the evening.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Varapuzha Archbishop Joseph Kalathiparambil were among those who condoled the death of Mr. Jacob.

He is survived by his wife and children.

