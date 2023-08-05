Trade union to protest on August 9

August 05, 2023 08:52 pm | Updated 08:52 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Trade unions will organise protests across the State on August 9 as part of a nationwide agitation against the policies of the BJP-led Central Government.

The protests, planned to coincide with the Quit India Day observance, will be staged in front of the Raj Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram and in the main centres in the other 13 districts.

Ten thousand people will attend the protests outside the Raj Bhavan which will be held from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., trade union leaders told a joint press conference here on Saturday.

Senior CPI(M) leader and former Electricity Minister A. K. Balan will inaugurate the Raj Bhavan dharna.

Trade unions have raised 12 demands including urgent measures to curb rise in prices of essential commodities and fix ₹20,000 as the minimum wage. Other demands include abandoning the drive to privatise public sector units and scrapping the labour law amendments.

In Kerala, 21 big and small trade unions will participate in the protests.

INTUC State president R. Chandrasekharan, former Labour Minister Babu Divakaran, K. N. Gopinath and other leaders attended the press conference.