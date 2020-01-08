Kerala

Trade union strike total in Kannur and Kasargod districts

Many private buses which remained off road, parked at the Kannur bus stand which seem deserted following the nation wide strike called by the trade unions.

The nation-wide strike was called to protest the ‘anti-people’ policies of the Central government

The nation-wide strike called by the trade unions on Wednesday against the alleged ‘anti-people’ policies of the Central government was total in Kannur and Kasargod districts.

Most of the traders and shopkeepers extended their support to the strike. Every shop and business establishments remained closed and vehicles, including private and KSRTC buses and autorickshaws, remained off the road.

The trade unions have planned to organise a joint protest march at 11 a.m. through Kannur town.

The attendance at the government offices was low.

Passengers arriving at the railway station had a difficult time as most vehicles remained off the road and hotels were closed.

No incident of violence has been reported so far.

