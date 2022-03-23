Trade union seminar

Kozhikode

The Trade Union Coordination Committee of Kozhikode, as part of the national strike on March 28 and 29, is organising a seminar on the demands raised through the strike at Indoor Stadium in Kozhikode on Friday. State general secretary of federation of Indian Trade Unions Thasleem Mampad will open the session. Representatives of various trade unions that are part of the coordination committee such as STU, INTUC, AITUC and TUCI besides FITU are expected to take part in the discussions. National president of FITU Razak Paleri will inaugurate a march to the BSNL office on March 28, a press release said.