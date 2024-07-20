Trade union leader S.S. Potti passes away

Veteran trade union leader S.S. Potti, who served as the State vice-president and national working committee member of the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU), passed away here on Saturday. He was 92.

A constant presence at the forefront of workers’ struggles in the capital for decades, Mr. Potti was also instrumental in expanding the presence of trade unions to more sectors.

He was the founding president of the General Insurance Employees Union. He was a former member of the Communist Party of India (Marxist)‘s Thiruvananthapuram district committee and also served as a national leader of the LIC Employees Association, as a Syndicate member of Kerala University and board member of Kerala Automobiles Limited. He was also part of trade unions in the textiles, transport, and automobile sectors.

He was the CITU’s representative in the International Energy and Mines Organisation’s conference at Brazil in 2008. Condoling his death, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that Mr. Potty played a leading role in trade union activities in the capital for a long time. CITU State president T.P. Ramakrishnan and general secretary Elamaram Kareem also condoled his passing.