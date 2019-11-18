Tractors, dollies hamper pilgrims’ trek

Tractors, the main means for transportation of goods between Pampa and the Sannidhanam, are posing hindrance to the pilgrims on the Swami Ayyappan Road on the Sabarimala trekking path.

The speeding tractors at times put the lives of pilgrims in peril on the crowded and narrow path, which has 22 hairpin curves. A large number of pilgrims choose the concreted Swami Ayyappan Road for their trek to the hillock as it provides green canopy and a lower gradient, compared to the steep Pampa-Neelimala-Appachimedu path. A good number of ‘dollies,’ palanquin-like carriages in which four persons physically carry elderly and weak pilgrims to the Sannidhanam, too are found on this narrow path. These dollies too come in the way of the pilgrims who walk to the hillock.

Earlier, the Travancore Devaswom Board and contractors used to hire 1,000 to 1,500 pack-donkeys for transporting goods between Pampa and the Sannidhanam.

No to pack-donkeys

However, this practice ended a decade ago following the intervention of High Court as the animals’ dung had contributed to pollution in the pilgrim centre, not to speak of the cruelty to the animals.

Since then, the TDB and contractors solely depend on tractors for transporting goods to Sabarimala.

Though the court and the Forest Department have strictly prohibited transportation of people in these tractors, it is alleged that a few officials and VIPs pay to travel on them.

According to official sources, 75 tractors, including those owned by the TDB, are operating in Sabarimala.

Court directive

Restricting the movement of tractors on the Sabarimala path in November 2017, the High Court had maintained that “if the tractors are permitted to move along the road freely, it may adversely affect the movement of pilgrims, causing much inconvenience to them. In the said circumstances, it will be feasible to take the cargo to the Sannidhanam and back in tractors only during night, unless it is warranted under extreme emergency situations.”

Ropeway project

Earlier too, the court had issued directions to the TDB not to permit tractors on the trekking path, once the pilgrim season begins. The cargo ropeway project, aimed at replacing tractors at Sabarimala, still remains on paper, despite the many promises made by the TDB and the government in this regard.