Tractor given away
Kozhikode
As part of promoting mechanised farming, the Mukkom municipality on Wednesday presented a tractor to the Mukkom Haritha Karma Sena. Linto Joseph, MLA, inaugurated the project that aims to ensure tractor service at affordable rates for farmers in the municipality limits. Municipal Chairman P.T. Babu chaired the event.
