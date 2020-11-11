Traco Cable gets conductor supply order from KSEB

₹143-cr. order takes order volume to ₹334 crore

The State-owned Traco Cable has been given an order worth ₹143 crore for conductor production by the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB). This is the first time the public sector company has received such a big order in one bulk, said a communication from the company here on Wednesday.

The KSEB order takes the total volume of orders with the company to ₹334 crore, Managing Director Prasad Mathew said.

He said the total volume of business in the company would now exceed ₹250 crore for the current financial year.

Capacity raised

The public sector company had been able to increase its capacity through modernisation and expansion of its facilities. Traco Cable had a turnover of ₹156 crore last year. The cooperation and understanding between the management and the workers had helped substantially increase production and increase the turnover, he said.

The Traco Cable units at Irupanam in Ernakulam, Pinarayi in Kannur, and Thiruavalla in Pathanamthitta had registered operational profit during these months when production was curtailed by the lockdown and restrictions, he added.

Traco Cable, besides providing devices and equipment to the Kerala State Electricity Board, is also supplying conductors to electricity boards of Karnataka, Punjab, and Rajasthan.

Housing sector

The company has also been able to make its mark in housing cable production and sales. The housing electricity cable from Traco Cable is much appreciated and the company has appointed dealers across the State.