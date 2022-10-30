Track maintenance work: trains to be cancelled, diverted

Some train services will be cancelled or diverted in view of traffic regulations for track maintenance work in the Kollam-Kottayam-Ettumanur and Ernakulam-Thrissur sections.

Train No. 06778 Kollam–Ernakulam and Train No. 06441 Ernakulam– Kollam MEMU Express Special trains will be fully cancelled on November 2, 5, and 8. Train No. 06769 Ernakulam–Kollam MEMU Express Special will be fully cancelled on November 17, 19, 22, 23, 24, 26, 29, 30 and December 1, 3, 6, 7, 8, 10, and 13. Train No. 06768 Kollam–Ernakulam MEMU Express Special will be fully cancelled on November 17, 19, 22, 23, 24, 26, 29, 30 and December 1, 3, 6, 7, 8, 10, and 13.

Partial cancellation

Train No. 16127 Chennai Egmore–Guruvayur Daily Express leaving Chennai Egmore from November 2 to 19 will be short-terminated at Thiruvananthapuram Central. It will not run between Thiruvananthapuram Central and Guruvayur on these days. Train No. 16128 Guruvayur–Chennai Egmore Daily Express will commence service from Thiruvananthapuram Central instead of Guruvayur from November 2 to 19. The train will not run between Guruvayur and Thiruvananthapuram Central on these days.

Diversion

Train No. 16382 Kanyakumari–Pune Junction Daily Express leaving Kanyakumari on November 2, 5, and 8 will be diverted between Kayamkulam Junction and Ernakulam Town to run via Alappuzha. The train will skip its scheduled stoppage at Mavelikara, Chengannur, Thiruvalla, Changanassery and Kottayam. Additional temporary stoppage will be provided at Ambalappuzha, Haripad, Alappuzha, Cherthala and Ernakulam Junction.