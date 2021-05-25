Track maintainers demand priority vaccination

The Southern Railway Track Maintainers’ Unity has shot off letters to the Chairman of Railway Board and General Manager of Southern Railway, seeking inclusion of track maintainers in the priority list for vaccination against COVID, since hundreds of personnel in this sector died due to the infection.

They are amongst the most vulnerable to COVID since they work together as a team. So their attendance must be regulated to 50 on Gang and Gang premises till the pandemic subsides. They must also be provided a set of N95 masks and minimum 1-litre sanitiser.

Each gang should assign an employee to provide drinking water all through the work time. In addition, dependants, including parents and siblings, must be included in medical scheme and also extended insurance coverage. They must also be permitted to take available leave if necessary and be assigned duties at nearest section/gang, demanded Sarathkumar S, secretary of the body.