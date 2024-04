April 06, 2024 02:04 am | Updated 02:04 am IST - KOCHI

A track maintainer was fatally hit by a MEMU train while he was engaged in ‘curve-greasing’ work in an area under the Piravom Road section, on Friday evening.

The victim, Viju Mathew, 54, hails from Kottayam. His body was taken to Kottayam Medical College.

Informed sources said track maintainers were often at risk of being knocked down by trains like MEMU that had relatively little noise, especially at curves.

