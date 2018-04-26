Track doubling to benefit capital: DRM

The saturated line capacity along the Ernakulam-Thiruvananthapuram rail corridor is expected to ease with the completion of track doubling along Kottayam, Phase II development of Kochuveli terminal, and setting up of the coaching terminal at Nemom.

The terminal capacities at Kochuveli and Thiruvananthapuram Central would improve with these work and Railways would be able to introduce more long-distance trains in the region, outgoing Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Prakash Bhutani told The Hindu.

A sum of ₹77.3 crore has been earmarked in the 2018-19 Budget for Phase I of the Nemom coaching terminal. Railways have already submitted the land requirements for the terminal and for track doubling from Thiruvananthapuram Central to Nemom.

Mr. Bhutani, who is joining Central Railway as Chief Safety Officer in Mumbai on completion of his two-year tenure as DRM, said Railways had submitted a ₹55-crore project for the Phase II development of Kochuveli terminal to the Railway Board. The work that included one more pit line and stabling line would be taken up after getting the approval.

Railways are able to make use of only 30% of the terminal facilities at Kochuveli. Although 63 long-distance mail and express trains can be handled there a week, Railways are operating just 17 at present. The satellite terminal now has two platforms, three pit lines for urgent maintenance, and three stabling yards.

More trains will come here

The doubling of 38-km track in the Kayamkulam-Kottayam-Ernakulam corridor by 2020 would help Railways bring more trains to the State capital and would ensure a dedicated double line from Mangaluru to Thiruvananthapuram Central, Mr. Bhutani said.

The Kuruppanthura-Ettumanur, Chingavanam-Changanassery, Ettumanur-Kottayam, and Kottayam-Chingavanam are the stretches scheduled for completion by 2020. Completion of the work will improve punctuality of mail and express trains.

The issue with the Kottayam tunnels that had been dragging up the doubling, along with the delay in acquiring land, had been solved with Railways deciding to go for rail overbridge and using the existing tunnel for safety works. The Divisional Railway Manager said an island platform would be created and the existing goods line would be shifted. A second entry would be set up at the Kottayam railway station and the foot overbridge would be extended to the parking area, Mr. Bhutani said.