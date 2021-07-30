Track doubling between Ambalappuzha, Ernakulam to be expedited

The Ministry of Railways is making all efforts for the expeditious completion of track doubling works between Ambalappuzha and Ernakulam, Minister of Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw has said.

Replying to a question by A.M. Ariff, MP, in Lok Sabha, the Minister said an additional amount of ₹510.2 crore had been allotted for the project in June 2021.

Three parts

Railways have taken up the doubling works between Ambalappuzha and Ernakulam in three parts — Ernakulam-Kumbalam (7.71 km); Kumbalam-Thuravoor (15.59 km); and Thuravoor-Ambalappuzha (45.90 km). Earlier this year, a budget outlay of ₹10 crore each was provided for the doubling of three stretches in the financial year 2021-22.

Of the ₹510.20 crore sanctioned, ₹262 crore was allotted for the Ernakulam-Kumbalam stretch and ₹248.20 crore for the Kumbalam-Thuravoor stretch.

“On account of considerable increase on the cost of the project due to abnormal rise in the cost of the land, the State government was requested to provide land free of cost and to share 50% cost of the project. The government of Kerala refused to share the cost of the project. Therefore, Railways have decided to take up this project with its own funding. Adequate funds have been provided for the execution of the project,” Mr. Vaishnaw said.

Alappuzha rail station

On enhancing infrastructure and amenities at the Alappuzha railway station, the Minister said sanction had been accorded for installing two lifts and improving the approach road. “A non-suburban Grade-3 category station, Alappuzha has already been developed under model, modern and Adarsh station schemes. Work of facade improvement, galvalume roof over station building, installation of 10-seater stainless steel benches, and improvement to toilets have been completed. Works for the provision of a monumental flag and upper-class waiting room are in progress,” he said.