Tracing the roots of Christians

KCSL (Kerala Catholic Students League), the first and the oldest association of Catholic students, has organised Christian Heritage Festival, in connection with its centenary celebrations.

As part of the celebrations, the organisation which grew in Thrissur along with the 100-year-old Archdiocese, organised competition of traditional Christian art forms.

Three venues

The festival, with an effort to trace the roots of Christians, was held at three venues — St. Thomas College, St. Thomas Higher Secondary School and Sacred Heart’s School — in Thrissur on Saturday.

KCSL, which has been functioning among the Catholic students of aided and unaided schools in the State since 1917, aims at helping Catholic students to grow in Jesus with the motto of faith study and service.

Competitions have been conducted in three traditional Christian art forms such as Margam Kali, Chavittu Natakam and Puthen Pana recitation.

Malayalam poem

Puthan Pana, the Malayalam poem written by Arnos Pathiri is believed to have been composed between 1721 and 1732. It deals with the life of Jesus Christ.

Syrian Christians recite it during holy week. Popular as a competition item in Kalolsavams, Margam Kali is a dance of St. Thomas Christians, which tells the life and missionary work of St. Thomas.

Chavittu Natakam, a dance drama unique to the State, allows songs and verses to convey the scenes and moods.

With elaborate and colourful costumes, it symbolises the martial tradition of Kerala Latin Christians.