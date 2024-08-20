Tracing the evolution of the Olympics, through philately

It has been a week-and-a-half since the Paris Olympics concluded, but the participants and their achievements are still making news.

Jaagruthi Nithin Adka, a philatelist and numismatist, won the first prize in the junior category at APEX-2024, the fourth philatelic exhibition of the Ananthapuri Philatelic Association.

She had displayed a philatelic exhibit based on the biggest sporting extravaganza

Jaagruthi’s exhibit ‘Olympics – Bird’s-Eye View’ has some very interesting philatelic materials that depict the evolution of the Olympics from the time it was a festival to the modern times with scores of disciplines and thousands of participants.

The material on display stamps printed in Greece in 1960 on the sporting disciplines and Beijing Olympics opening and closing ceremony tickets.

The exhibit begins with the ancient Olympic Games, with a number of legends about its origin. As these were religious and athletic festivals held in Olympia, Greece issued stamps in 1960 in connection with the Rome Olympics that depict the Olympic flame, oath taking, and entrance of chief judges, besides the disciplines of athletics, jumping, javelin throw, discus throw, and chariot racing.

A first-year law student at the M.S. Ramaiah University of Applied Sciences, Bengaluru, 18-year-old Jaagruthi points out that the modern Olympic Games started in Athens in 1896 and were then hosted by Paris in 1900 and St. Louis in 1904. Being a quadrennial event, the next Olympics were to be held in 1908, but it was decided to organise the Intercalated Olympic Games in Athens in 1906, ostensibly to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the 1896 Olympics.

A postcard that was issued by Greece in 1906 to celebrate these games is among Jaagruthi’s exhibits. This postcard, sent to an address in Copenhagen, has four stamps depicting Olympic disciplines.

First-day covers issued by San Marino in 1959 in connection with the Rome Olympics the next year depicting IOC presidents, including Pierre de Coubertin, founder of the IOC; colour trials of stamps issued in connection with the Los Angeles Olympics of 1984 and an aerogramme with a pictorial cancellation depicting the U.S. flag and LA city on the country’s map, with Olympic rings and torch-bearer issued by Austria; and a set of four stamps issued by India Post to commemorate the 86th session of the International Olympic Committee in New Delhi in 1983 were also exhibited. India also issued stamps on shooting and the Olympic torch in connection with the Montreal Olympics of 1976.

A highlight of the exhibit was two gold-foil stamps issued not by a country but by the Universal Postal Union, a United Nations agency, in connection with the Beijing Olympics of 2008.

A first-day cover on the Olympics with two cancellations from the same post office in Bihar four years apart is a novel display. Holographic stamps on diving, athletics, gymnastics; 2D stamps on the five mascots of the Beijing Olympics and what they represent; and CD stamps brought out by North Korea for viewing the opening and closing ceremony of the Beijing Olympics are some interesting aspects of the exhibit.

This year, Jaagruthi has won vermeil medals at Savpex 2024, the South African Virtual Philatelic Exhibition, and the Jakarta Asian International Stamp Exhibitions for her Olympic-theme exhibit.

Besides her passion for numismatics and philately, her other interests include karate and kick-boxing, Bharatanatyam, playing the keyboard, swimming, and skating.

