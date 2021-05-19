TPR remains high in six local bodies in Thrissur

Thrissur

19 May 2021 20:46 IST

District reports 2,888 fresh COVID cases, 4,844 recover

There were 2,888 fresh COVID cases in the district on Wednesday while 4,844 patients recovered from the disease. The test positivity rate stood at 24.03%.

Six local bodies in the district reported TPR higher than 50% on Wednesday. They are Thiruvilwamala (50.68%); Venkidangu (58.77%); Muriyad (51.26%); Chovvannur (52.34%); Mullurkkara (54.32%); and Mullassery (57.58%).

According to official data, 2,870 people, including nine health workers, contracted the disease through local contact. Of them, 408 people are above the age of 60 and 220 children are below the age of 10. In all, 28,730 people are under home care. As many as 12,018 samples were taken for test on Wednesday.

The number of active cases in the district is 35,626 and 83 people from the district are undergoing treatment in other districts. So far, 2,12,172 COVID-19 cases were reported from the district and 1,75,354 people have recovered.

In all, 6,10,578 people have taken the first dose of COVID vaccine while 1,61,602 people took the second dose.