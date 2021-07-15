TPR inches close to 11% mark

Thiruvananthapuram

15 July 2021 19:37 IST

13,773 more test positive, 12,370 recover

The State reported 13,773 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, when 1,25,742 samples were tested over the past 24 hours. The test positivity rate seemed to rise again and registered 10.95% on Thursday.

The State’s active case pool has been rising steadily for the past two or more weeks and on Thursday again rose to 1,19,022. There were 12,370 recoveries on the day.

Death toll

The cumulative case fatality in the State crossed 15,000 and now stood at 15,025, with the State adding 87 deaths, most of which occurred in the past few days, to the official toll on Thursday.

On Thursday, the number of patients in the State newly admitted to hospitals was 2,415, taking the total number of patients who are being treated in hospitals for moderate or severe infection to 24,885.

Total ICU admissions of critically ill COVID patients, in both public and private hospitals, seemed to show a slight dip on Thursday at 1,951, while the number of patients requiring ventilator support also showed a significant dip to 689.

The cumulative case burden now stands at 31,17,083 cases.

Among the districts, Malappuram reported the highest number of new cases with 1,917 followed by Kozhikode 1,692, Ernakulam 1,536, Thrissur 1,405, Kollam 1,106, Palakkad 1,105, Kannur 936, Thiruvananthapuram 936, Alappuzha 791, Kasaragod 674, Kottayam 555, Pathanamthitta 530, Wayanad 325, and Idukki 265 cases.