TPR in 14 local bodies in Alappuzha remains above 15%

District Collector calls for collective efforts to bring down positivity rate

Although the COVID-19 situation is stabilising in large parts of Alappuzha district, the average test positivity rate (TPR) over seven days crossed 15% in 14 local bodies.

Pattanakkad has the highest TPR at 29.46%. Of the 577 samples tested between June 2 and 8, 170 returned positive for SARS-CoV-2. It is followed by Pulinkunnu (20.59%), Chennam Pallipuram (20.43%), Krishnapuram (18.86), Mararikulam South (17.22%), Cheriyanad (16.55%), Mannar (16.51%), Cherthala (16.50%), Thanneermukkom (16.46%), Thazhakara (16.46%), Muthukulam (15.85%), Kayamkulam (15.57%), Alappuzha (15.41%) and Punnapra North (15.22%). In Alappuzha municipality, a total of 841 people tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 during the period when 5,456 samples were tested.

Review meeting

District Collector A. Alexander, who chaired a meeting to review the situation, has directed the Health Department authorities to increase the number of COVID-19 tests in places where the test positivity rate is on the higher side. Mr. Alexander also asked authorities to shift COVID-19 positive patients from coastal areas and those lacking proper facilities to observe quarantine at their homes to domiciliary care centres. Grama panchayats in the district which are yet to set up such centres have been asked to start them at the earliest.

Strict surveillance

Local bodies have been directed to ensure that COVID-19 patients and those on their contact list strictly observe home quarantine. Sectoral magistrates and police personnel will increase surveillance to ensure that people are not going outside or entering containment zones.

“The TPR rate has come down in a number of local bodies in the district, which is a positive sign. But there is still a long way to go, and collective efforts are needed to further bring down the positivity rate,” Mr. Alexander said.