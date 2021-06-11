TPR dips to 13.29%

Thiruvananthapuram

11 June 2021 19:53 IST

State reports 14,233 new cases

The State reported 14,233 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, when 1,07, 096 samples were tested in the past 24 hours.

The test positivity rate (TPR), which has been hovering around 14% for the past two weeks, was 13.29% on Friday.

The State’s active case pool declined to 1,34,001 patients as on Friday, with 15,355 recovering from the disease.

The cumulative case fatality in the State rose to 10,804, with 173 deaths being added to the official toll on Friday.

COVID-related hospitalisations are also declining. On Friday, 2,675 COVID patients were admitted in hospitals. The total number of patients who are being treated for moderate or severe COVID in hospitals in the State, now stands at 31,510.

Total ICU admissions of critically ill COVID patients in the State in both public and private hospitals is on a steady decline and the number came down to 3,138 on Friday. Those requiring ventilator support among them were 1,252.

The cumulative case burden of the State now stands at 27,02,823.

Among the districts, Thiruvananthapuram reported the highest number of new cases with 2,060 followed by Ernakulam 1,629, Kollam 1,552, Malappuram 1,413, Palakkad 1,355, Thrissur 1,291, Kozhikode 1,006, Alappuzha 845, Kannur 667, Kottayam 662, Idukki 584, Kasaragod 499, Pathanamthitta 479 and Wayanad 191.