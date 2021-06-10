TPR continues to remain steady

Thiruvananthapuram

10 June 2021 20:59 IST

14,424 new cases when 1,07,250 samples were tested

The State on Thursday reported 14,424 new cases of COVID-19, when 1,07,250 samples were tested in the past 24 hours.

The test positivity rate (TPR) continues to remain more or less steady around 14-15% and has not shown a significant reduction since the past two weeks. On Thursday, the TPR registered 13.45%. The active case pool declined further to 1,35,298 patients, when 17,994 patients were reported to have recovered from the disease.

Advertising

Advertising

The cumulative fatality now stands at 10,631, with the State adding 194 deaths, which occurred over the past few days, to the official list.

Hospitalisations are showing a declining trend generally. However, on Thursday, 2,820 persons were admitted in hospitals more than the previous day’s. The total number of patients who are being treated for moderate or severe COVID in hospitals, now has come down to 31,966.

Total ICU admissions of critically ill COVID patients in the State in both public and private hospitals is declining and came down to 3,186. Those requiring ventilator support among these patients was 1,289.

The cumulative case burden now stands at 26,88,590 cases.

Among districts, Thiruvananthapuram reported the highest number of new cases with 2,030, Kollam 1,605, Malappuram 1,597, Ernakulam 1,596, Thrissur 1,359, Palakkad 1,312, Kozhikode 1,008, Alappuzha 848, Kannur 750, Idukki 673, Kottayam 580, Kasaragod 443, Pathanamthitta 429 and Wayanad 194.